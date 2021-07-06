The Bold & Beautiful Fourth of July Get *Back* Together We’d Love to See Onscreen: ‘So Incredible to Be Reunited With My TV Kiddies’
Sean Smith/JPI
How great would it be to see this “fam bam” sharing scenes and rocking storylines again?
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang took to social media to share photos from her super fun Fourth of July gathering and gushed, “Just had so much fun with family and friends on July 4th.” Part of what made the party so epic was that Lang, who plays Bold & Beautiful pot-stirrer and leading lady, Brooke Logan, was “reunited” with her onscreen offspring, Bridget and Rick, aka, Ashley Jones and Jacob Young.
She shared, “So incredible to be reunited with my TV kiddies @jacob_w_young and @ashleyaubra. I see Ashley all the time but such a treat to finally spend time with Jacob.”
Lang reported they “all had a blast,” on the sunny and fun-filled day spent with family and friends, including Lisa Long, head of Bold & Beautiful’s hair department, Lang’s real-life daughter and grandbabies, and of course, her hubby, Dom, who, to the actress’ surprise somehow failed to make it into any of the photo ops.
Young, who landed a role in Walking Dead’s final season, also shared snaps from the epic celebration and enthused, “Reunited and it feels so good… Mom and sis!”
His first post from the Independence Day bash was simply captioned, “Fam bam.” Indeed.
Would you like to see Brooke, Bridget and Rick back together on Bold & Beautiful as much as we would? If so, share your storyline ideas for the fab fam below after looking back on photos of the Forrester family through the years in the photo gallery below.
