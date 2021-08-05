Tammie Arroyo/JPI

The star, who recently crossed over to Young & Restless, was “feeling very ready to meet this little one.”

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Karla Mosley, who plays Maya Avant, and who we saw more recently as a temporarily recast Amanda Sinclair on Young & Restless, has given birth to a baby girl! The star’s newborn, her second daughter, came into the world on August 4th in what her exhausted mom dubbed “the 4th trimester.”

We couldn’t be happier for Mosley, her partner, John Rogers, and big sister, Aurora.

Prior to the happy announcement, Mosely shared a beautiful photo of her embracing her burgeoning belly and reported, “Feeling very ready to meet this little one,” who she credited with helping her remember something very important. The actress explained, “Aided already by this thoughtful soul who reminded me (through the form of a gratefully forgiving officer) to fix my *very* expired car registration before she arrives. Totally missed that. Divine – and earthly – timing, indeed.”

At 39 weeks and counting the days, Mosley adorably added, “Feeling much less blissfully pregnant these days and much more like a stuffed pepper.”

Daddy, aka, CEO John Rogers, was also beyond ready to welcome his second daughter into the world. In fact, Mosley shared a photo of Rogers embracing her on the beach at 37 weeks and captioned it, “Someone’s getting excited…”

Congratulations to Mosley and her family on their adorable new addition! We can’t wait to see all the squee-worthy baby photos to come.

