How far will Justin go to prevent the truth from coming out?

Anybody else get the feeling that The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Justin may not have fully thought through his plan to lock up Thomas in order to keep Bill and Liam behind bars? This week, people are starting to ask questions… and it seems like only a matter of time before either Justin’s plan blows up in his face or he has to take even more desperate measures in order to avoid discovery!

By now, Thomas has got to really be regretting having told Justin about those videos proving that Liam was not responsible for Vinny’s death. Instead, the test-switching, drug-dealing lab tech took his own life in a misguided attempt to help Thomas reconnect with Hope while her husband rotted behind bars.

There seem to be a few major holes in Justin’s plot, however, not the least of which is that people are beginning to notice that Thomas has gone missing. Sure, they’ve had other things to distract them — what with Steffy giving birth and Eric’s self-destructing vow renewal — but in the new promo, which you can see in its entirety below, both Hope and Ridge are starting to wonder where Thomas is… and why Justin seems to have been the last person to see him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bold and The Beautiful (@boldandbeautifulcbs)

The problem is that those are exactly the kinds of questions which could easily put Ridge and/or Hope on the path toward discovering Justin’s secret, and that could prove very dangerous. The walls are definitely closing in on Justin, which could mean time is running out for Thomas!

While we wait to see how things play out this week, share your predictions in the comments section. Then check out the photo gallery below in which we prove that no matter how stressful life in Los Angeles gets, Bold & Beautiful‘s characters never forget that they are first and foremost fashionistas!