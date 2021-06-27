CBS screenshot

The Forresters welcome the latest member of the family.

In a preview for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of June 17 – July 2, it’s a big week for Finn and Steffy. Read on for the scoop!

While Kelly’s father Liam remains in jail for the suspected murder of Vinny, Steffy does have reason to celebrate. As Ridge visits with his daughter and Finn at the cliff house, Steffy announces she thinks her second baby is about ready to make their entrance! Both Finn and Ridge are left stunned.

In the latest preview, Finn and Steffy opt for a home water birth, delivering their baby in a swimming pool set up in the house living room. The parents welcome their beautiful baby Hayes, and promise to love and protect them.

While they celebrate, Liam, unfortunately, remains behind bars along with his father Bill, whose decision to cover up Liam hitting Vinny made the accident look far more suspicious than it was. Then again, Thomas did discover it wasn’t just an accident, and his former friend Vinny opted to throw himself in front of Liam’s car so that Thomas could end up with Hope! Of course, now Thomas is in his own cell, having been locked up by Justin, who is out to take over Spencer Publications. Will Thomas will be able to expose Justin, free Liam and reunite him with his children? You will have to keep tuning in to find out!

Video: Bold & Beautiful/YouTube