Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont (Bill, ex-Brad, Young & Restless) has been dealing with harassment from an alleged stalker that recently escalated to the point that the actor was forced to request a temporary restraining order from an L.A. judge. It’s a scenario that we might joke is right out of a soap opera if we weren’t genuinely so concerned for the actor and his family.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ, indicate that the alleged offender, 37-year-old Quincy Adams, has been allegedly harassing Diamont and his family for months. Reportedly, he had taken to making outrageous claims via YouTube, including that Diamont “was a Satanist and responsible for COVID, 9/11, and the Iraq war.” He also insists he’s connected to the actor in some way from before birth. Bizarre, yes, but no laughing matter.

Diamont further alleges in the filing that Adams claimed to know his address and began contacting his family members. The situation crossed a line when the alleged agitator actually showed up at the front gate of their property where his wife, Cindy Ambuehl, was inside. Diamont rushed home and the authorities reportedly dealt with Adams, but it was terrifying nonetheless. At that point, the actor had had enough and went for the restraining order, which was granted.

Here’s hoping that taking a legal stand puts an end to this frightening situation for Diamont and his loved ones.

