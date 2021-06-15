Jill Johnson/JPI

The actor recognized the significance of June 12 in — wistful sigh — the most romantic way.

“It could not have been a more perfect anniversary dinner!” exclaimed The Bold and the Beautiful leading man Don Diamont a couple of days after marking the occasion with wife Cindy Ambuehl.

Really, they couldn’t be a more perfect couple, either. When Diamont speaks about his better half, you can almost see the hearts in his eyes. “When we met,” he shared, “it was truly love at first sight, and that feeling has never left me. Not for a moment!”

When the dynamic duo got together, Diamont was already a father several times over, to his and his first wife’s two boys, two stepsons and his late sister’s son. And in 2003, he and Ambuehl added to the mix their own twins. Then, following a nine-year engagement, Diamont and Ambuehl tied the knot in Eze, France.

Now, the actor can’t believe his good fortune. “I really am the luckiest man alive!” he Instagrammed alongside a photo of himself and his missus smiling as warmly as the setting sun. “I love you, Cindy — forever and always!”

On this romantic occasion, if you'd like to go deeper into the pair's love story, you can do so via our detailed relationship timeline.