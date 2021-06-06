CBS screenshot

The cat is finally out of the bag, or is it?

In a preview for The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of June 7 – 11, discussing secrets in an earshot of others is never a good idea. Read on for the scoop!

After making love several times, Quinn and Carter were nearly caught when Zoe recognized Quinn’s jacket at Forrester as the one she saw the night she interrupted one of their hook-ups at Carter’s place. Quinn’s BFF Shauna claimed it was hers, and she was the one having the fling with Carter. It was chalked up to nothing, and both Carter and Quinn vowed to, well, stop doing it and try and move on with their lives. Eric wants to try and improve his marriage to Quinn, and spoilers indicate this week Carter is going to propose to Zoe.

Well, things are about to get a lot more complicated as hinted at in the latest promo! Discussing the affair at the office of all places, Paris overhears Shauna and Quinn! She quickly confronts Shauna, who orders her to keep her mouth shut.

Let us know in the comments if you think Paris really figures out everything or if this is a case of only hearing part of the conversation and jumping to the wrong conclusion.

