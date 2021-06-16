Hallmark

A soap storyline that saved lives everywhere.

Steffy fans cannot get enough of her on daytime television and as an added bonus can now catch up with The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on Hallmark’s morning lifestyle series Home & Family, which is wrapping up its ninth and final season. On Wednesday, June 16, at 10 am, the CBS soap opera actress joined Debbie Matenopoulos and Ken Wingard to discuss what’s going on in her life these days, as well as her character.

As fans know, Wood just celebrated her Bold & Beautiful anniversary and is also a wife and mother to two precious boys. Of being a mom, she talked about how her first-born son, Rise, has been so “loving and nurturing” as an older brother to Lenix.

The discussion quickly turned to Steffy’s very emotional, 2021 Daytime Emmy-nominated addiction and recovery storyline. While being pregnant in real-life, she had to be — and was — very mindful of her pregnancy the whole time. “You just make it work,” Wood explained and thought back to how many fans, who were struggling with and had been affected by addiction, reached out to her. In regard to one instance in particular, the actress admitted, “It still gets me emotional,” and touched on how a woman had shared the story of her son’s addiction journey with her. This is just one example of how something good can come from a powerful storyline from our soaps.

In closing out the interview, the hosts also brought up how many times Steffy has been married, to which Wood referred to as “wacky weddings” and recalled how Steffy rode a motorcycle, paraglided and zip lined into a few. “Honestly,” Matenopoulos chimed in, “I can’t imagine the insurance on that show!”

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube