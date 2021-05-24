Howard Wise/JPI

How much longer can this secret remain?

In the Bold & Beautiful preview for the week of May 24 – 28, Quinn and Carter’s secret may be out! Read on for the details!

Since making love, several times, Quinn and Carter have been trying to keep their distance. With Eric wanting to make his marriage to Quinn work, Quinn has pushed Carter to try and reunite with Zoe. Only Shauna knows their secret, and she stood up to pretend to be the woman Carter had a brief fling with. She vows to her friend that nobody will ever know the truth.

Well, Quinn is once again pushing Carter in this latest promo that what they had was just a fling that can never happen again. We think the lady protests too much! In the offices at Forrester, Carter teases Quinn playfully when they are alone together. Only they aren’t really alone, as Zoe walks in! How much did she see, or hear?

Let us know your thoughts on the promo and what is to come in the comments below. Are you a fan of Quinn and Carter? Or do you think this is a huge mistake on both their parts? Can Eric forgive Quinn’s latest betrayal when the truth eventually comes out?

Read the Bold & Beautiful spoilers to learn who Bill makes demands of. Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter. And be sure to browse the below photo gallery of soap stars and their real-life brothers.

Video: Bold & Beautiful/Instagram