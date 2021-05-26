CBS (3)

It’s as plain as the nose on your face. Assuming that your nose is very easy to see.

Ever since we learned that Kiara Barnes was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful for Fantasy Island, we’ve been curious — you might pronounce it “obsessed” — with how her storyline as Zoe would wrap up (whether the character’s killed off, leaves town or is recast and restarted). Around and around, we circled the question, and then it hit us as squarely in the jaw as a Stephanie Forrester right hook.

Carter is going to fall head over heels in love with his pretend bedmate, Shauna. How perfect would that be — on every level? There he was, going along with the ruse that they had been an item just to keep actual booty call Quinn’s marriage intact… just to keep once-again-significant other Zoe from discovering the truth.

But to sell Zoe on the lie that Shauna had been his lover, Carter would have to spend some time with her. Maybe Zoe would insist that they all have dinner and drinks — you know, just to prove that there are no hard feelings (and reassure herself that it’s really and truly over between Carter and Shauna!).

That’s when things would get extra messy and fun. Because the more moments Carter and Shauna shared, even if under Zoe’s watchful eye, the more he would realize, “Wait, whaaaat? I actually kinda dig this lady.”

More: Bold & Beautiful star marks a ‘weird anniversary’

Shauna, too, would be caught off guard. She was merely trying to keep Quinn from blowing up her marriage and her life. Shauna was just trying to make her fib believable. But in doing so, she wound up in the proximity of the kind of guy she’s too rarely known in her life: one who’s as thoughtful and attentive as he is handsome.

And let’s be real: They don’t come any more handsome than Carter.

So in the end, just when Zoe stumbles upon the awful truth about Carter and Quinn’s actual acquaintance, the point would be moot. He would no longer want his affair with Quinn, much less the relationship that he restarted with Zoe, he’d want Shauna, the woman who stepped up to safeguard his reputation and her own friend. The sexy, sexy train wreck that would result would be, not to put too fine a point on it, epic.

What do you think, Bold & Beautiful fans? Could you see Carter and Shauna looking at one another in a new light after being cast as illicit lovers? On your way to the comments, stop off at the below photo gallery, which contemplates which of daytime’s triangles are the ones viewers most loved.