Bold & Beautiful Heartthrobs Welcome Summer With… Um… Minimalist Wardrobes: ‘The Thirst Trap Is Real’
Howard Wise/JPI (2)
On May 19, two of the soap’s leading men shared behind-the-scenes photos from a steamier-than-July shoot.
Is it hot in here, or is it just Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan? After participating in a sun’s-out-guns-out shoot at the studio at which The Bold and the Beautiful is taped, the castmates posted to Instagram eye-popping photos of themselves… with commentary that was as funny as their abs are sculpted.
“I don’t know how to surf,” Finn’s portrayer captioned his picture, “the sand was brought in, and this was shot in the CBS parking lot…
“But,” he added mischievously, “the thirst trap is real!”
Saint-Victor announced with an image from his “swimsuit photo shoot” that “summer is almost here.”
In response, co-star Katrina Bowden (Flo) cracked, “Sheesh. Maybe you can work out a little bit next time before a photo shoot, Lawrence.”
Needless to say, in the snap, the heartthrob who plays Carter looks so ripped, you would swear that he’d never even heard of, much less ingested, ice cream. (Have a gander below.)
