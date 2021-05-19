Howard Wise/JPI

Her real-life story is as romantic as any you would see on a soap opera.

It’s a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl. Boy and girl get married and divorced. Boy and girl press “reset” and start all over again with a whole new appreciation for what they have.

OK, so maybe that particular story isn’t “as old as time,” but it is the sweet one that encapsulates Rena Sofer’s real-life relationship with Sanford Bookstaver (who has directed everything from Chicago PD to Prison Break). And on May 18, the Bold & Beautiful star (who plays Quinn, as if you didn’t know) celebrated their wedding anniversary with an Instagram post that was bursting with gratitude and joy.

“This guy!” she exclaimed. “Married me 18 years ago today. I divorced him four years ago yesterday.”

For a lotta couples, that would have been that. But not these two lovebirds. “Then he took me back,” Sofer continued. “Well, we took each other back two years ago. And I’ve never been happier!

“I love you, Sanford,” she concluded. “You are [the love of my life] forever!”

The parents of Avalon reunited in 2019 and, by April of that year, had announced that they were engaged to be remarried. On the occasion of the anniversary of their first wedding, Bookstaver also gave an Instagram shout-out to the woman who is “my everything,” sharing a series of photos that hint at how much fun the two of them have together.

“Happy weird anniversary, baby,” Sofer replied.

