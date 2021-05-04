Howard Wise/JPI

Leave it to one of the most Machiavellian villainesses in soap-opera history to spark a mystery without even trying.

Ever since May 2, when Kimberlin Brown shared on Instagram a picture of her vehicle pass to Television City, where The Bold and the Beautiful tapes, fans of she-devil Sheila Carter had been hoping that it was a sign that the show was planning to deliver another Summer of Sheila.

Alas, those hopes were dashed a day later, when Brown, her originated her iconic role on The Young and the Restless, shared another image — and in the caption, teased that she had been at her old stomping grounds “taping for an upcoming special.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberlin Brown (@kimberlin_brown)

Then, on May 4, Soaps In Depth reported that nope, Sheila wouldn’t be embarking on another reign of terror. (Cue Quinn breathing a whole lot easier.) A show rep had explained to the site that the soap-hopper (who also appeared on General Hospital spinoff Port Charles and One Life to Live) had only been on hand to take part in an international press event.

What do you think, Bold & Beautiful fans? Would you have liked to have seen Sheila and Quinn go head to head again, especially now that the latter is harboring a dirty little secret that could doom her shaky marriage to Eric? On your way to the comments section to weigh in, stop off at the below photo gallery to see where Sheila ranks in our countdown of soaps’ all-time best — or would that be worst? — villains.