Let the wild speculation begin!

On Friday, The Bold and the Beautiful shocked fans by having Quinn and Carter go from offering one another words of comfort to making love. Viewers were still talking about that twist when they got something new to buzz about after Kimberlin Brown — best known to lovers of the CBS soaps as nasty nurse Sheila Carter — indicated on Instagram that she’d visited the set. But for what reason?

“I had a wonderful time yesterday,” she wrote next to a picture of a parking pass for CBS’ Television City, where both Bold & Beautiful and sister soap The Young and the Restless tape. What Brown didn’t provide was any indication of why she’d swung by. Was she perhaps taping an episode… or simply visiting friends?

The plethora of hashtags which followed didn’t really provide many clues, given that they ranged from #actress to #instaflicks, and #goodmovie to #drama. The pass did, however, reveal that her destination was stage 31, which happens to house Bold & Beautiful‘s sets.

Fans immediately assumed they were in for an appearance from Sheila… and made it clear they were excited about the possibility! “This is going to be great!” wrote commenter aplanis1. “I hope Sheila pops up on [The Young and the Restless], too!”

Some pointed out that with Eric and Quinn on the outs — a situation that seems destined to get worse before it gets better — the timing was perfect for his ex-wife to return. Still others wondered if, as we suggested a while back, perhaps Sheila might actually be Finn’s mom!

While we await word on what brought Brown to the studio, hit the comment with what storyline you’d like to see unfold should Sheila really return. Then visit the gallery below in which we look at some of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s other recent comings and goings.