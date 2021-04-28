Howard Wise/JPI

When the Daytime Emmy winner shared on March 27 that he’d landed a primetime part, he couldn’t say what we can now — what it is.

Late last month, Jacob Young worked his Instagram followers into a frenzy by posting a photo of himself rocking an enviably lush beard and captioning it: “Time to play a new character on TV. It’s been a while. Looking forward to sharing with everyone soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Young (@jacob_w_young)

Well, now the zombified cat is out of the bag. On April 28, our sister site Deadline revealed that Young had been cast in the 11th and final season of AMC’s monster smash The Walking Dead (premiering Sunday, August 22). And the plum part he’s landed? Deaver, about whom a total of nothing is known since he doesn’t appear in Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series on which the show is based.

We do have a hunch, though. We predict that the mystery man will be tied to the Commonwealth, the new mega-community to which our ragtag band of scrappy survivors hopes to establish ties. In any case, the character is guaranteed to be a radical departure from Young’s soap roles, which ranged from stylish fashion-biz mogul Rick Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful to clean-cut hero next door Lucky Spencer on General Hospital to Machiavellian junior millionaire JR Chandler on All My Children.

Being on The Walking Dead is likelier to get an actor splattered with viscera than dressed to the nines. (See below.)

