Gilles Toucas/Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc.

That, or they’ll make you think, “Ya know, it’s really time I spruced up the ol’ wardrobe.”

You don’t have to fly to Paris or Milan to attend a tres-chic fashion show. Heck, you don’t even have to get up off the couch or change out of your sweatpants, thanks to our friends at The Bold and the Beautiful.

How’s that?

Some of the cast of the CBS soap recently participated in an ultra-glam promotional shoot, you see (or you soon will see). In photo after dazzling photo in the first half of the collection — yes, there are more to come! — the stars of daytime’s glitziest drama rock outfits that could have been lifted straight from the pages of Vogue or GQ.

That is, if you can picture Vogue and GQ models backstabbing one another and engaging in the occasional flirtation with a mannequin.

Not only do the images serve as a glorious reminder of just how impossible it would be to take a bad, or even just an “OK,” picture of actors like Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Delon de Metz (Zende), but the album is a testament to the show’s commitment to putting the hot in haute couture.

Yes, we know that there’s technically no “hot” in it, but when you feast your eyes on the photos, you’ll understand exactly why there should be!

