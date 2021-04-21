Departing Bold & Beautiful Star Kiara Barnes Shares Her Excitement Over Her New Primetime Role — *and* Reveals a Striking New Look
Howard Wise/JPI
“So,” she wrote as word began to spread that she’d been made a series regular on Fox’s Fantasy Island, “the cat is officially out of the bag!”
If what they say is true and change is good, then things are going great for Kiara Barnes. On April 21, our sister site Deadline revealed that the Bold & Beautiful leading lady was leaving her soap role to become one of the leads on Fox’s upcoming Fantasy Island reboot. (Find out who she’s playing here.)
“I’m so excited… ” she Instagrammed, adding that she was also “so grateful for everyone who made this possible. Dreams really do come true. Continue to believe, and you will receive.
“Cheers,” she concluded her post, “to a new adventure!”
View this post on Instagram
At the same time, we got our first look at the tres-chic short ’do Zoe’s portrayer is now sporting — which apparently she’s had since March! “Enjoying getting to know a new side of me,” she captioned a gorgeous selfie, which you can see below.
View this post on Instagram
“I am obsessed,” responded castmate Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy).
“Thank you,” Barnes wrote back. “I’m loving it.”
They weren’t the only ones. A whole lotta fans, as well as Bold & Beautiful alumni Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, soon to be Amanda on The Young and the Restless) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva), gave the pixie cut an enthusiastic thumbs-up.
While you’re here, check out the below photo gallery of other soap stars who have radically altered their image. The before-and-after pictures are a treat for the eyes!