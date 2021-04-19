Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold & Beautiful beauty spent her birthday soaking up the sun: “A little vitamin D for meeee.”

It’s been just shy of two months since Jacqueline MacInnes Wood gave birth to her second baby boy, Lenix, but you sure wouldn’t know it to look at her! The Bold & Beautiful beauty recently took to the beach in Miami on her birthday in a teeny weeny black bikini, and appears to have snapped right back into shape after having bambino number two. Jacqui is currently on maternity leave from the soap and taking a break from taping scenes as newly-engaged, expectant mom, Steffy.

Known for her love of fashion on and off screen, Jacqui accessorized her eye-catching swimsuit with a white and paisley Versace bag, a cute hat and cool shades, and appeared to be having a fantastic time on the sand as she posed for the snaps. She captioned the fun photos, “A little vitamin D for meeee,” and hashtagged it “essential.” We agree. Get that vitamin D girl!

Her Bold & Beautiful friends were quick to jump into her comments, including Kelly Kruger Brooks (Eva) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), who exclaimed, “Wowza!! Happy birthday beauty!!!” Jennifer Gareis (Donna) remarked that she was looking hot and asked, “How do you have a baby & look like that right after???” Many of her followers wondered the same thing, with one proclaiming the bathing beauty to be “the eighth wonder of the world.” Clearly she works hard to stay in shape and healthy!

After her fun in the sun, Jacqui’s newest share had her sun-kissed and relaxing in a cozy blanket. The super chill photo was captioned, “Truth-seeking.. per uzh”

Let us know what you’re hoping will happen next for Steffy, and don’t miss photos of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s hottest red carpet looks in the gallery below.

