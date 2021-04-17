Bold Beautiful Preview: Zoe Begs for a Second Chance With Carter
Is Zoe worthy of a second chance?
In the Bold & Beautiful preview for the week of April 19 – 23, Zoe is hoping for a miracle where Carter is concerned. Read on for the details!
After tainting her sister’s smoothie with Eric’s stomach tonic to ruin her romantic evening with Zende, Zoe found herself feeling extremely guilty. Taking a hard look at who she had become, she began to realize who was responsible for why her life is such a mess. Yeah… that would be herself! Trying to repair her relationship with her sister Paris, she wished her happiness with Zende. Heck, even Paris was shocked by her sister’s touching remark.
Zoe is hoping for a second chance with Carter, and even Quinn decided to try and help the former lovebirds reunite by speaking to Carter on Zoe’s behalf. Of course in the process, Carter got way too many details about Quinn’s relationship with Eric and their sex life!
In the latest preview, Zoe makes a passionate and heartfelt plea to Carter for a second chance, hoping one day he’ll want to hold her in his arms again. Seeing that Paris and Zende are moving forward, we can’t help but think eventually Carter will break down and give Zoe a second chance… especially with Quinn on her side. However, it’s going to take a lot on Zoe’s part to earn his trust back. She’s going to need a truly grand romantic gesture, and to prove she’s earned a second chance.
