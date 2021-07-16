Jill Johnson/JPI

“He’s my piece of heaven,” the actress wrote to her Valentine in February 2019.

Eat your heart out, Steffy Forrester! Bold & Beautiful leading lady Jacqueline MacInnes Wood got her happily ever after without having to trap a rival in a gondola. What’s more, the Emmy winner’s blissful life with talent agent Elan Ruspoli is as secure as her character’s marriages tend… well, not to be.

In honor of the real-life couple’s true love — they’ll celebrate their third wedding anniversary this month — we’re retracing their steps from the cutest duo on the beach to the world’s best-looking mom-and-pop operation. Ready to open your heart and let in a little romance? Here we go.

Life’s a Beach…

… when you’re with “your babe,” as Wood was already calling Ruspoli in December 2016. She couldn’t have realized it at the time, but their future was so bright that those shades she was rocking were gonna come in awfully handy.

Hearts on Fire

By the summer of 2017, there was no mistaking that the pair were smitten kittens. And even if there was, Wood clarified, tagging Ruspoli “my love” and telling him on social media that “I am so lucky I can call you mine.”

‘I’ve Found a Little Soulmate’

Hey, when ya know, ya know. And after a year of dating Ruspoli, Wood was certain that she’d found The One. “We’re very in sync with each other,” she told Soap Opera Digest not long before he popped the question. “We push each other. We make each other better. I’ve found a little soulmate.” In a big way!

‘Elan, You Are My Everything’

On November 20, 2017, Wood Instagrammed that she’d just gotten the “biggest surprise of my life — I’m engaged!” She wasn’t just excited about the magical moment that Ruspoli asked her to be his bride, either; she was psyched about all that was yet to come. “I️ can’t wait to begin this new chapter with you,” she wrote to her fiancé. “I️ feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I love you beyond words.”

Let’s ‘I Do’ It

Over the summer break that The Bold and the Beautiful took in 2018, Wood and Ruspoli did more than go on vacation, they got married. “We thought, ‘We love each other, so why wait?'” the actress told Digest. A month later, the honeymoon showed a total of zero signs of ever coming to an end. “What an incredible ride so far,” Wood Instagrammed on her groom’s birthday.

It’s a Boy

In keeping with tradition, first came love, then came marriage, then came baby in the baby carriage: Wood and Ruspoli welcomed their firstborn son Rise Harlen into the world on March 4, 2019. “Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more than I already do… ” Mom wrote to Dad on Father’s Day. “An even deeper level of love and awe filled my heart watching you become a father… Rise is so lucky to have such a stand-up man to call Dada.”

Twice as Nice

Just shy of two years later, the stork paid a return visit to Wood and Ruspoli, dropping off baby boy No. 2, Lenix, on February 21, 2021. As Mom put it when she announced that she was expecting again, “Once you pop, the fun don’t stop.”

Family Affair

We were going to write a whole blurb here about the significance of the below photo, but then we thought, “Why?” Everything that needed to be said about Wood’s feelings for her honey on Father’s Day 2021, she captured in her own one-word caption.

