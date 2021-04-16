Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc.

It’s a “writer’s life” for Carter’s portrayer. Or actor/writer’s, technically.

The April 15 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful wasn’t just a big one for Carter — Quinn showed up at his door hoping to play re-matchmaker for him and Zoe. It was also monumental for Lawrence Saint-Victor, who plays the hunky exec.

“So this happened!” he began his ecstatic tweet. “An episode that I had the privilege of writing aired today.”

Working on the script wasn’t just thrilling for Saint-Victor, either, it was also informative. As he put it, “It was such a wonderful learning experience.”

With that, the actor expressed his gratitude to the boss, executive producer and headwriter Bradley Bell, for whom he’s penned a couple of episodes previously. “Thank you… for giving me the opportunity,” Saint-Victor wrote, “and to our amazing writers and the entire team for all of your support.”

So this happened!! An episode that I had the privilege of writing aired today. It was such a wonderful learning experience. Thank you Brad Bell for giving me the opportunity, and to our amazing writers and the entire team for all of your support. #writerslife #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/WQfoNQSJVf — Lawrence SaintVictor (@LSaintVictor) April 15, 2021

Now if only poor Carter had that much backup. On screen, the fates — and, of all people, busybody Quinn — seem to be pushing him to give Zoe a second chance after she made it abundantly clear that she’d throw him over for Zende in a heartbeat. Maybe down the line, Saint-Victor will be able to write in a love interest who really deserves our resident Mr. Nice Guy.

