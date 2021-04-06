Howard Wise/JPI (2); CBS screengrab

Like viewers, we were left shocked by what just unfolded.

“Vinny is dead,” The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Bill told son Liam at the end of the April 6 episode. “There is nothing we can do for him.” Vowing to protect his family at all costs, the publisher then warned Liam against ever mentioning what had just happened.

But even as the cover-up began, we had to assume that there was more to the story… including the fact that the lab tech isn’t nearly as dead as the show claims. We actually need to believe that, because if Vinny is really dead, it would mean that the Spencer men literally watched him die, doing absolutely nothing to help.

More: Star shares heartbreaking loss

They didn’t call 9-1-1. In fact, Liam proved to be as little help as possible by actually fainting, conveniently allowing his father to clean up the mess in his own inimitable way. (Translation: Steal the dead man’s phone and wallet, then leave him lying on the side of the road like a broken rag doll.)

But what Bill also didn’t do was check for a pulse. And if there’s one thing we know about soap characters, it’s that sometimes, they come back… including from the “dead.” (Right Taylor? Macy? Ridge?)

More: The twist that could save Steffy

Already, we’ve speculated that perhaps Liam plowing Vinny down wasn’t the actual cause of death. (It probably didn’t help any, but… ) Quite frankly, however, we need Vinny to come back, because otherwise, it means that Liam and his father stood by and watched a man die. To be clear, their behavior was appalling, no matter the outcome, but it will be at least a bit easier to forgive if it turns out that they only thought him deceased.

What do you think, Bold & Beautiful viewers? Could Vinny actually be alive and ready to seek revenge on those who done him wrong? Or is he, as the show would have us believe, really, most sincerely dead? Share your theories in the comments below, then check out our gallery of other recent comings and goings from the soap.