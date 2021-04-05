Howard Wise/JPI

A soap actress and her family had to say goodbye to someone they loved dearly.

Our hearts go out to The Bold and the Beautiful star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her family as they face a difficult loss. The CBS soap opera actress gave fans a glimpse into her family’s Easter and the devastation that surrounded it — the loss of their beloved dog Chello.

Gareis shared a series of Easter photos of her and husband Bobby Ghassemieh’s children, son Gavin Blaze and daughter Sophia Rose. “Today was a very bitter-sweet day,” the actress explained. “Although we had an amazing time celebrating Easter by decorating eggs, baking and having the most amazing Easter Egg Hunt, we also had to say goodbye to Chello.”

Of the first photo with the kids and Chello, Gareis shared, “The kids look pretty sad in the first photo because they were saying their byes to Chello. It was difficult to explain to the kids that Chello is now in a better place, in doggie heaven, but I am hoping they found some peace with it.”

The proud mama, not only to her adorable kids, but to her furbaby as well, expressed, “You were a good dog, Chello!”

Though things won’t ever be quite the same, Gareis and her family will always have their memories of Chello, and the good times they had as a family.

