The suspense is killing us!

Although you’d never really know it based on what unfolded during the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful which aired on Friday, April 2, the soap was actually setting in motion one character’s final moments. If, like us, you tuned in looking for some clue as to who’d be offed in the soap’s much-ballyhooed, about-to-unfold mystery… well, you probably walked away disappointed.

Sure, Liam begged Hope’s forgiveness and then pulled her into a kiss, and Quinn helped Zoe set in motion a childish revenge plot against Paris. (Why would Quinn do such a thing? That, my friends, is a question for another day.)

But at long last, we’ll have answers as to who dies and how when today’s episode unfurls. Bummed because you won’t be able to watch live? Just want to join your fellow Bold & Beautiful fans as the answers are revealed and a big new storyline is set in motion? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Starting at 1:30 p.m. EST, join executive editor Richard M. Simms as he live blogs Monday’s episode, here on this post, making sure you’re in the know even if you can’t actually watch live. Then hit the comment section with your reaction to the twist!

Everybody ready? Here we go…