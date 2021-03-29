Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Move over, ugly Christmas sweaters; there’s a new game in town.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, they’re formidable foes vying to be the man who gets to hold onto Hope for the future. But off screen, Scott Clifton (Liam) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) are good pals — with, it would appear, a similar sartorial sense.

On March 28, the latter shared to Instagram a fun photo in which they’re rocking actually-very-smart garb and captioned it: “It’s the old man sweater brigade.

“We’ll be over here,” he continued, “leaving voicemails, wearing slippers and ignoring the GPS thank you very much.”

We’re particularly enamored of Atkinson’s T-shirt, which reads, “Let’s go camping with dogs” — a pastime with which we suspect the actor has more than a passing familiarity. You may recall, for instance, the January post in which he accompanied a picture of himself and his four-legged friends with the remark: “I’ve found I’m not the only one that loves jumping in lakes, rolling in mud and throwing a ball around.”

