Denis Guignebourg/JPI

“Can’t wait to see what’s next!”

To scroll through the social-media feeds of Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger is to imagine that every day is a celebration for the couple. But March 21 was an especially special occasion: their fifth wedding anniversary.

“Wow!” exclaimed Brooks, who, as you well know, plays Wyatt on The Bold and the Beautiful. “We made five years!

“Happy anniversary,” he added beneath a series of photos of himself and his missus as well as their daughter Everleigh, 1, “to this little nugget!”

More: The character Bold & Beautiful needs back bad

It hasn’t all been showstopping dance moves and cute-as-can-be Instagram videos for the couple. “Obviously, it’s been a wild ride so far,” said Brooks, noting that they’ve enjoyed “many more ups than downs, and honestly I wouldn’t want to be doing this with anyone else!

“You put up with my crap,” he went on, and “still laugh at my super awesome, hilariously, amazingly funny jokes!”

Kruger, who recurs as Eva on The Bold and the Beautiful, isn’t just Brooks’ Mrs. Right, either. “You seriously are the best mother Everleigh could ask for!” he noted. “Love you, babe! Can’t wait to see what’s next!”

More: Could Bold & Beautiful resurrect Caroline Spencer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darin Brooks (@theedarinbrooks)

For her part, Kruger, perhaps best known for her work as Mac on The Young and the Restless, captioned a wedding pic, “I can’t believe this was five years ago already! Happy anniversary to my best friend and partner in crime.

“You put up with my craziness and love me in spite of it,” she continued. “You agree to do the dumbest things with me for a laugh, you’re the best dad to Everleigh, and after all these years together, you still give me butterflies.”

For real — could they be any cuter? If this article has put you in the mood for love, love, even more love, check out the below photo gallery, a collection of images of Bold & Beautiful stars and their real-life partners.