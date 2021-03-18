Jill Johnson/JPI

On March 17, Sarah Brown disclosed that someone near and dear to her had passed away.

Sarah Brown took to Instagram yesterday with “an entirely heavy heart.” Why? “A friend of 17 years, who treated me like a father, Dr. Mac Moretz, unfortunately passed away this week suddenly and unexpectedly.”

While it might be tempting to think, “What? He was just her doctor,” he was — and meant— more than that to the Emmy winner (formerly Carly and Claudia on General Hospital, Aggie on The Bold and the Beautiful and Madison on Days of Our Lives). “He was so very kind and generous to me,” she wrote, “treating me with vitamin and mineral drips for months, to help me heal from a stomach infection I developed last year as a result of celiac disease.”

Of the videos Brown posted of the two of them, she explained that they were shot “days before my own father passed away last year, which also happened very suddenly.”

In closing, the actress sent “love, prayers and condolences” to Dr. Moretz’s nearest and dearest. “You will be dearly missed by me and so many others,” she said. “Godspeed, my friend; my heart hurts so badly.”

