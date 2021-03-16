This drama-filled love story weathered plenty of interference from a certain ex.

Bold & Beautiful fans could not have been more excited when news broke that Steffy was finally going to get a new love interest. Of course, being a soap opera, we had to suffer through watching her land in the hospital and get broken ribs to get there. While Steffy might have preferred to meet her knight in blue scrubs under better circumstances, for viewers, it was worth it to finally see her move on from Liam and the dreaded love triangle she’d been trapped in for years with him and Hope.

While Steffy seemed to fall in love from the moment she opened her eyes and saw the sexy doctor standing over her, it hasn’t all been fun and games. Finnegan’s house calls soon turned to more than just concern for his patient, which prompted Liam to stick his nose into things and stir up trouble.

Proving himself to be steadfast and true blue, Finn dealt with Liam’s intrusion into their business and even stuck around while Steffy went off to rehab to battle a pill addiction. But Liam wasn’t done with them yet. Finn’s biggest challenge to a future with Steffy came in the form of a Who’s the Daddy? storyline.

In a twist that surprised absolutely no one, the paternity test results were switched, and all was nearly lost for lovebirds Steffy and Finn before the truth came out and the pair could finally look to the future — and to welcoming their first child together — free of the constraints from her past.

Join us in looking back on the highlights of Steffy and Finn’s drama-filled romance in the gallery below.

