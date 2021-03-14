Jill Johnson/JPI

Here’s everything we know about Sean Kanan’s new film, Killing Field.

Sean Kanan is a busy man. After penning his latest book, The Way of the Cobra, and while continuing with his successful Amazon Prime series, Studio City, the actor/author has just announced he’s involved in another exciting new project, this time a feature film entitled Killing Field.

Kanan took to social media to share the news along with a photo of himself with one of the leads, Chad Michael Murray of One Tree Hill fame and announced that the other name attached to the project was none other than Die Hard star Bruce Willis. Our favorite soap bad boy was also sporting an edgy new look that might just provide a clue to the type of character he’ll be playing in the movie.

We happen to think that Kanan’s new style would be just perfect for a Mike Barnes cameo in the next season of Cobra Kai on Netflix (wink, wink, nudge, nudge), but alas, we have no news on that front. Fans of the Karate Kid films have been calling for him to reprise that role just as soap opera fans are always hopeful that Bold & Beautiful or Young & Restless will bring him back on as pot-stirrer Deacon Sharpe. Kanan, who also played General Hospital’s AJ Quartermaine, is a fan fave wherever he lands.

As for his new movie, Killing Field, there’s precious little information on it at this point, but we do know it surrounds the story of a woman living on a serene farm whose peaceful existence is interrupted by the arrival of a cop and a pair of dangerous criminals.

Congrats to Sean on the new film; we can’t wait to see the finished product.

