Jill Johnson/JPI

Looking back on the hottest looks of a Bold & Beautiful star known for her style on and offscreen.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy Forrester was born into a fashion empire and rose to become the young and stylish co-CEO of Forrester Creations. She’s designed and modeled her own fashions and her look is on fleek when she steps into the office (think that adorable French beret she sported recently), but fans of Steffy’s portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, know she’s just as fabulous a fashionista in real life as her alter-ego is onscreen.

Wood’s social media accounts are a visual delight as she clearly loves to have fun with fashion and enjoys sharing her passion with her followers. Her photo shoots range from super casual and colorful to the eclectic and cutting edge such as the look below.

The beauty often shares softer photos surrounded by flowers and nature and has even posted daring shoots in the buff. Though Wood loves her funky styles she is equally fond of classic glam and designer outfits. She’s already got firstborn son, Rise, learning how to look his very best and there’s no question her new baby boy will follow suit. Adorable!

Not surprisingly, the Bold & Beautiful star’s love of fashion works very well for her at exciting industry events where she has a chance to shine. We unearthed 10 of her hottest red carpet looks and ranked our favorites. Find out which of Wood’s looks made the list, and which was number one, in the photo gallery below.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.