Get out the cigars — baby No. 2 has arrived!

Congratulations are in order for The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), who gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The actress revealed the exciting news on Instagram today with a photo, where mama was holding her little one’s hand, that was captioned, “Lenix ~ 02/21/21.”

Wood, known for her fun way of relaying news via exciting videos, first alerted fans that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Elan Ruspoli back in October 2020. “Once you pop,” a reference to having had her first baby — son Rise Harlen — she went on to say, “the fun don’t stop! Round 2 Lego!”

Since then, the actress has included her faithful followers in numerous posts throughout her pregnancy journey. Everything from a gorgeous shot on top of a white horse, which she admitted was next on her bucket list, to a beautiful, au-naturel pregnancy photo with her son.

Toward the end of the pregnancy, she asked fans to “pick a date” and to guess, “When do you think this baby is coming?!”

Wood didn’t stop there, and in fact, danced the day away at just over 40 weeks pregnant with the main goal to “Yoncè this baby out… ”

Wanting to keep the momentum going, she gave everyone a glimpse into one of the most anticipated details surrounding an upcoming birth — the baby’s gender. After taking off various pink and blue wigs, the final one revealed that another boy would round out her family of four.

On one of her final days patiently awaiting the birth of her child, Wood shared a serene photo of herself, dressed in white, with the simple caption, “Still baking.”

And another spending some alone time with her son and their family pup.

