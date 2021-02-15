As Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Awaits Paternity-Test Results, Portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Posts a “Gender Reveal Extravaganza”
Image: Howard Wise/JPI
Gender reveal videos don’t get much better than this.
You had to know that when the time came for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood to share with the world whether she was having a boy or a girl, she’d do it in the most entertaining way possible. While her Bold & Beautiful alter ego may claim to be a social media mover-and-shaker, Steffy ain’t got nothing on her portrayer, who only a few days ago posted a break-the-internet video of herself “trying to [Beyoncé] this baby out.”
Although co-star Annika Noelle (Hope) left a comment indicating she was hoping the baby might arrive on Valentine’s Day, the mom-to-be instead delivered another stunning photo of herself in a baby-bump revealing outfit surrounded by heart-shaped balloons.
View this post on Instagram
A day later, Wood posted to Instagram a wickedly fun video… with a twist. During the “gender reveal extravaganza,” the beauty danced to a remix of the Diana Ross classic “I’m Coming Out” while tugging a series of wigs off her head, the colors of which alternated between pink and blue. After pulling out a blue fan and removing one final wig with a flourish, she finally let us all in on the fact that she’ll be having a bouncing baby boy!
More: Steffy could be heading for a baby shocker
View this post on Instagram
Now that we know Wood is having a boy, we can’t help but wonder which will happen first: the birth of her real-life baby, or the revel of who fathered Steffy’s child! While we wait for both the real and reel-life developments, while not take a look at the gallery below in which we look at 25 times what happened off-screen influenced the lives of the characters on our favorite soaps.