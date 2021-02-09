Jill Johnson/JPI; Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Saying goodbye to a legend who fought with passion to help others.

On Monday, February 8, the world lost a true icon and the longest-reigning original, founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson. The Bold and the Beautiful alum Jacob Young (ex-Rick), who has also appeared on various other soap operas, paid tribute to the superstar who passed away at 76 years old in her Las Vegas home. As reported on Variety, her publicist Jay Schwartz explained in a release that Wilson’s death was sudden but circumstances surrounding were not revealed at the time.

Young posted a segment on Instagram from one of his recent podcasts featuring a video interview with Wilson. He began by expressing, “I’m absolutely devastated and heartbroken to hear about the passing of the great Mary Wilson. You and Florence are together again and can sing to all the angels in heaven.”

During the podcast they talked about mental health and Wilson’s continued effort and passion for helping children and fighting for their education. He closed out his tribute by saying, “If only we could all live in that mindset. RIP Queen. Listen to all of Mary’s inspirational words.”

Amid their chat, Wilson thanked Young for the time they spent talking about their children and agreed with his words by passionately saying, “We do need to do something to make sure they do get a better education than what’s out there now.”

Wilson ran a YouTube Channel and posted a video on Saturday, February 6 to celebrate Black History month. Ironically she stated, “So much has happened to me in the month of February.” In her final video she couldn’t wait to talk about The Supremes’ 60th anniversary and shared with excitement, “I finally decided how to work with Universal and they are going to release new recordings, Mary Wilson Recordings. Yessss, at last!”

The Supremes, previously named The Primettes before signing on with Motown Records in 1961, consisted of Wilson, Diana Ross and Betty McGlown. The group, which changed members over the years, took the world by storm and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. In 2004, they landed at #97 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Hits of All Time.

Many took to social media today to send their condolences, and of Wilson’s passing Ross stated, “I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you, Mary’s family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together The Supremes will live on in our hearts.”

I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary's family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together "The Supremes " will live on ,in our hearts 💕 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) February 9, 2021

We send our condolences to all of those who loved Wilson and invite you to do the same in the comment section. For now, let’s remember the Queen through one of her popular songs, 1965’s “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

