Daytime beauty turns to fans for a fun game of “Pick the date!”

She’s bold, she’s beautiful and pregnant with her second child — and asking fans to weigh in on a very important date. Posed in a serene photo, holding a coffee mug labeled Free Spirit, The Bold and the Beautiful leading lady Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) has turned to her social media followers to ask, “Pick a date! When do you think this baby is coming?!” In the accompanying shot, she’s all smiles — but keeping her due date hush-hush — while sitting next to her son Rise Harlen and their family pooch.

Wood announced the pregnancy, with husband Elan Ruspoli, back in October of last year via a sassy, but classy, video reveal with the hashtag #23weeks. Then, in late January, she reposted the video with the caption, “Can’t believe the countdown begins. Feels like yesterday.”

From the calculations, her second bundle of joy could arrive any day now — so exciting!

Her daytime character is currently facing the soapy dilemma of who’s the daddy, after Steffy slept with Liam, who thought Hope had cheated on him with Steffy’s brother Thomas, when in fact… Liam had jumped to conclusions after witnessing Thomas kissing a mannequin that looked just like his wife Hope. (Try saying that five times in a row!) Now Steffy, her boyfriend Finn, Liam and Hope are eagerly awaiting paternity results to see if Finn will be a first time father, or if Liam will once again be the daddy of her second child.

As viewers have watched, this latest turn of events just added to the already complicated relationship between Steffy and Hope. Take a look through our photo gallery below filled with other moments from Steffy and Hope’s rivalry over the years.

