On January 3, the Emmy winner revealed her family’s inspiring manifesto.

As she counts down to the arrival of her second child with husband Elan Ruspoli, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has been gearing up by contemplating her family’s modus operandi. Recently, she summed it up in an Instagram post that was accompanied by a stunning image of the mom-to-be with son Rise, who’ll be 2 in March.

“We rise by lifting others, we are curious, creative,” began the Bold & Beautiful star, who plays Steffy. “We use critical thinking, ask lots of questions, we don’t follow the crowd, know the power of our mind, we learn from our mistakes, we dance in the rain, appreciate the little things in life…

“We are explorers,” she continued, “we laugh at ourselves, we give back, we are compassionate, we don’t let anyone define us, we fall and get back up, we push through adversity, knowing sometimes we soar high, and sometimes it’s one tiny step at a time.”

In conclusion, Wood stated what by that point was magnificently clear. “We are strong… my little wolves,” she wrote. “I love you.”

With that, she invited fans to send in some of the sayings by which they lived, adding that perhaps she’d add some to her crew’s manifesto.

We can only wish that Wood’s Bold & Beautiful counterpart would take a few more cues from her portrayer. As it is, our dear Steffy’s m.o. seems to be something along the lines of, “I get into a new relationship, commit to it, then seize the first opportunity to fall back into old patterns by hooking up with Liam again.”

