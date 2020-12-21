Liam managed to start and end the year earning our wrath.

You know a character has crossed a few lines when even their portrayer admits to wanting to choke him. But that’s exactly what The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton said he wanted to do after alter ego Liam wound up in ex-wife Steffy’s bed. And make no mistake… fans felt the same way!

If the soap had a theme in 2020, it probably involved characters proving that while you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, you can count on this show’s characters to make the same mistakes over and over. Whether it was Ridge and Brooke yet again letting outsiders come between them or Steffy proving that Liam’s her drug of choice (after all, she found him a lot harder to get over than those pesky pills she popped for about two weeks), L.A.’s beautiful people seemed bound and determined to repeat their own history.

Perhaps the biggest story of the year for not only this soap but The Young and the Restless and General Hospital as well was the shutdown which saw them forced to air reruns for several months. But like any story in which good triumphs over evil, our soaps prevailed, managing to put in place health and safety protocols which allowed them to resume taping even as many other Hollywood productions remained shuttered.

Elsewhere, 2020 saw new faces arrive — including a recast Forrester and a sexy new doctor — a troublemaking character transfer to sister soap The Young and the Restless and a slap-off that would have done the late, great, generally irate Stephanie proud. And yes, we’ll be talking about Liam and those majorly boneheaded moves he made (each time with an assist from Steffy), because it would be pretty tough to discuss this year’s plots without analyzing the guy who put the “hate” in “I love to hate him” over the past 12 months.

Ready for a quick recap of 2020 before we dive into whatever 2021 has in store for us? Click the gallery below to get the party started, then remember to hit the comments with your favorite — and least favorite — Bold & Beautiful stories of the year.