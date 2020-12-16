Jill Johnson/JPI

Bold & Beautiful star shares big news about his binge-worthy new series.

“I had so much fun filming with these guys,” Bold & Beautiful actor Matthew Atkinson said of his role alongside One Tree Hill alums James Lafferty (Nathan) and Stephen Colletti (Chase) in Everyone Is Doing Great. Atkinson plays a character named Scott in the comedy, which he was excited to share, and has been picked up by Hulu with a debut date of Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Lafferty and Colletti created the series, which consists of eight half-hour episodes that were crowdfunded after the pilot hit the festival circuit, and star as Jeremy and Seth, two men who are out-of-work and struggling to cope with life and love five years after their successful hit television vampire drama, Eternal, came to an end.

Bold & Beautiful’s Atkinson gave the series some high praise when he enthused, “I usually can’t binge shows I’m in, but this one I can’t wait to watch again,” and explained, “This show is funny with heart.”

So what is the answer to the question, “What does this mean for Thomas?” At the moment, nothing. Atkinson already filmed the first season of Everyone Is Doing Great. That said, he did tease in his social media post, “Can’t wait to film season two – 10,” with a winking emoji.

All we know is that we can’t wait to check him out as Scott — it will be fun to see him in a comedic role after the heaviness of Thomas’ journey — and to see the One Tree Hill boys again. Watch the trailer for the new series ahead of its debut on Hulu below.

