John Paschal/JPI

A daytime actress is quickly turned into the star of a primetime show.

From bad girl, to prominent Forrester wife, to schemer, to groveler (in order to get her Forrester wife status back), over the years we’ve seen many faces of Quinn Forrester. However, yesterday, on the birthday of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Rena Sofer we got to see the actress’ face put on seven different bodies! Yes, you heard us right. Sofer shared a photo on Instagram of a very special birthday card made just for her by her daughter Avalon Bookstaver, featuring her face plastered on each of the characters in the season two poster for Gossip Girl. Sofer felt overjoyed with love for her family and friends for their support and friendship throughout the years and explained, “This card was lovingly made by my daughter @avaloni3 because we love watching @gossipgirl together and she made me all the characters!!”

Another special birthday was celebrated at the end of October, and Sofer marked the day by posting seven photos of Meghann Kurth, daughter of Days of Our Lives and General Hospital actor Wally Kurth, who Sofer was married to from 1995 to 1997. Incidentally, the former couple also shares a daughter, Rosabel Rosalind Kurth.

Avalon is Sofer’s daughter with Sanford Bookstaver, who, as we reported back in April 2019, proposed — again — to Sofer. The couple had married in 2003 then divorced in 2016, only to rekindle their love and set out on a new beginning together. The actress couldn’t wait to start their next chapter and gushed, “I have spent almost 19 years of my life with you and am so happy to spend the rest of my remaining years on this earth by your side.”

On the flipside into soap land, things aren’t looking too great for Quinn, as she’s been kicked out of the Forrester mansion for scheming behind her husband Eric’s back with her now frenemy Shauna and not having much luck convincing him she’s changed. In an interview earlier this year with Soap Opera Digest, Sofer talked about her character having to defend her territory and explained her actions, “This goes back to all the wonderful layers of who Quinn is because you can’t just say she’s evil or she’s a gold digger because there are reasons why she acts the way she does — especially if her family is at stake.”

Do you think Eric will forgive Quinn and let her back into the family fold for the holidays or will he fall for her former BFF Shauna and have a new portrait prepared to hang over the Forrester mantel? Chat up your thoughts with other fans in the comment section then look through our photo gallery below of Quinn’s life in Los Angeles over the years. Also, take a look at photos of soaps’ most toxic marriages, which includes Quinn and Deacon’s.

Get your free daily soap-opera fix for The Bold and the Beautiful — and all of the other daytime dramas — delivered straight to your email inbox by signing up for Soaps.com’s newsletter.