Bold & Beautiful actress gets wrapped up in a time warp.

Denise Richards is a busy gal, appearing as The Bold and the Beautiful’s Shauna by day, and most recently as herself on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at night. Though back in September, the actress confirmed to our sister site Variety that she would not be returning to the hit reality television series, fans will be able to see her on the big screen in select theaters this holiday season in Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove.

But that’s not all… Richards will be joined by fellow soap opera star Patrick Muldoon, who played Austin on Days of Our Lives. The story follows one pirate crew on a rebellious adventure, leaving another ship minus its first mate and treasure map. When a time machine mechanism is activated on one ship, it disappears only to be stranded on the shore of a modern-day seaside town called Pirate’s Cove — and to make matters worse, the townspeople think its crew is just a bunch of drunken actors! In the end, some local kids find the treasure map and use high-tech means to go in search of the fortune in order to stop the mayor from ditching its town’s pirate theme and replacing it with Dino-World.

Richards will play the role of Victoria Dare with Muldoon as Mr. Dare. Be sure to check theaters near you for the film’s release on Saturday, December 12. This isn’t the first time Richards and Muldoon have co-starred together. Both appeared in the 2015 holiday special A Christmas Reunion and if you don’t remember their film Starship Troopers, take a look back to 1997 in the video below, where they appeared with One Life to Live alum Casper Van Dien (Ty).

In other movie news… Richards is still filming in Madrid, Spain for her upcoming feature Resplandor y Tinieblas (Glow and Darkness) and shared a photo of her room service delivery after a “long day shooting.”

Have you ever wondered what other soap opera stars have done outside of daytime?

