A Tik Tok video ruined Brooks’ strawberry shortcake birthday surprise.

Gluten-free strawberry shortcakes were the order of the day as Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) set out to make his wife, Kelly Kruger’s (Eva; Mackenzie, Young & Restless) birthday extra-special. The actor posted a heart-warming family photo and loved up message on social media and gushed, “Happy Birthday babe! Here’s to another one… You surprise me every day, you’re strong, funny and extremely caring for our baby girl! And she and I couldn’t be happier! I love you and have the happiest Birthday!”

On a decidedly cheekier note, he then added, “Oh… and you better like my homemade Gluten Free strawberry shortcakes I made for you, damnit!!!” The pair bantered in the comment section beneath the post as Kruger teased, “Thank u for making this day and every other day so special!! Love you!! ❤️❤️❤️ (Can’t wait to taste the cakes and my pad Thai 😂).” So it turns out he didn’t do all the birthday cooking, but those cakes were bound to be good… right?

Kruger, who recently appeared as Eva on Bold & Beautiful in a scene with Donna, took to social media a few hours later with an update, and it wasn’t all good news. She shared the same photo of the adorable fam cuddling in bed and relayed, “Couldn’t ask for more… well except for the strawberry shortcake I asked Darin to make.” Wait… what?

Elaborating on the strawberry-flavored letdown after so much build-up, the actress hilariously explained, “Problem is, I soaked the strawberries in vinegar because I saw stupid Tik Tok videos where millions of bugs come out when you do. Well, there were no bugs but the strawberries taste like vinegar… like very strong awful vinegar.” So, it really wasn’t Brooks’ fault and it’s the thought that counts anyway…

We’ve no idea how it all turned out as Kruger left us in suspense and said, “Sooo @theedarinbrooks has to go get more strawberries. Unless he’s mad and makes me a vanilla cake instead. Let’s see what happens.”

The actress signed off with thanks for all the birthday love she’d received and Brooks chimed in one more time to say, “Happy Birthday Munchkin Monkey Butt!!!” Such a cute couple. Happy birthday wishes to Kelly!

See other real-life Bold & Beautiful couples in the gallery below.