Howard Wise/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful actress asks fans to choose their fave.

Halloween might be unofficially canceled this year thanks to the nasty global health crisis, but that’s not likely to stop Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks from bringing the spooky fun. As the big day approaches, Kruger, who is set to return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva the publicist, where her hubby plays Wyatt, shared some oldies but goodies with her Instagram followers from Halloweens past. She explained, “Ok so here’s a few of our past Halloween costumes. Which is your fave?”

After hilariously noting that Brooks had been a really good sport about some of the couple’s costumes, she listed the themes of each photo. They included, Pretty Woman, a cockroach and a can of bug spray, Elvis and Audrey (Big Little Lies), Glow, Pulp Fiction, and Game of Thrones.

The duo then took to bantering in the comment section as Brooks chimed in, “Really good sport??? I made some of these from scratch! With my needle and thread and all!” We weren’t sure we believed that, but his wife gave credit where it’s due and responded, “You did. You actually made all of these from scratch including Everleigh’s little dragon egg costume.” Aww.

We can’t wait to see what this real-life soap couple — and their adorable daughter — have in store for us this year! In the meantime, we’ll look forward to Kruger’s upcoming appearance as Eva, and Wyatt dealing with Quinn living in the beach house with him and Flo while she’s on the outs with Eric, which is bound to be a hoot.

Which of Kruger and Brooks' costumes were your fave? Let us know, and check out the Halloween photos from last year on The Bold and the Beautiful in the gallery.