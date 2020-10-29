Jill Johnson/JPI

The Bold and the Beautiful star shares tips and tricks from her dressing room mirror.

One of the gorgeous stars of The Bold and the Beautiful took to social media to give followers a sneak peek at her glamorous look for upcoming scenes as Brooke Logan and we have to wonder what her character will be getting up to in the next few weeks! Lang shared a sassy video clip of herself dressed in four-alarm fire red with a glam hairstyle. Her signature blonde locks were flipped to the side and coiffed à la the fabulous forties with a crimped wave.

Lang, who became a grandmother for the second time earlier this year, teased in the caption, “My hair and makeup look for the day at @boldandbeautifulcbs.” Several co-stars jumped into the comments, with Jennifer Gareis, who plays Brooke’s onscreen sister, Donna, enthusing, “Wow sis! You look so glamorous!!” and Ashley Jones, who is due back as Brooke’s daughter, Bridget, exclaiming, “Good Lawd mama! Gorgeous!!!” Former Bridget, Jennifer Finnigan, added another, ‘Gorgeous,” and The Young and the Restless alum Jessica Collins (Avery Bailey-Clark) stopped in to add, “So pretty!” with fire emojis. We have to agree, and can’t wait to see the upcoming scenes to find out what prompted the fabulous look.

Lang’s followers previously had another sneak peek from behind-the-scenes when the actress was waiting to be called to the set and shared a series of photos. The star was wearing more office-friendly attire but no less stylish given that Brooke works at the infamous couture house of Forrester Creations. Her black pantsuit was offset with gold trim and a statement-making belt, and in the first photo, Lang touched up her lip gloss in the dressing room mirror while explaining, “Put on some lips, fluff up the hair, strike a pose 😜 This is what I do while I am waiting to be called to the set.” The second shot was her fluffing her hair, and in the third she struck a pose in the designer suit and running shoes, which was adorable and the comfortable option for long days on set. She used a hashtag to joke, “Hurry up and wait.” We have to say we’re not sad about the waiting if it means we get more of these hot takes!

Can you guess what occasion or event Brooke will be attending to show off her glamorous style? Be on the lookout in the coming weeks!

