The Bold and the Beautiful Fans React to Thomas and the Talking Hope Mannequin: From ‘I Feel Bad’ to ‘Freak Show’
Image: CBS
The Bold and the Beautiful viewers’ reactions span from ridiculous to horrified.
When The Bold and the Beautiful’s headwriter and executive producer, Brad Bell, teased back in August that the show would be incorporating a storyline for the mannequins, most of us imagined the dolls talking to one another after hours at Forrester Creations or something along that line, and when Thomas stole a box from the office, our minds went to some sort of sabotage of Zende’s new designs… So to say we weren’t prepared for Thomas cohabitating with a talking Hope blow-up doll would be, well, beyond accurate.
Bell had previously teased, “We have a storyline coming up that actually involves a doll as a character and not just a stand-in,” and elaborated, “They can make dolls the spitting image of someone, so the dolls are just getting started on The Bold and the Beautiful.” Okay, so it’s possible we should have seen this coming, but fans were also taken by surprise and the reactions, as you’d expect, spanned from those who were delighted to those who were downright horrified.
After a really long storyline arc featuring Thomas obsessing over Hope, many were relieved to see a bearded and seemingly reformed version of the Forrester heir when the show reconvened after the production shutdown. For them, Thomas sweating it out over velvet-voiced coaxing from a Hope blow-up doll while holed-up in Vinny’s apartment, was an unwelcome, and rather huge, step backward.
I feel bad for Thomas, this is what happens when you have an untreated mental illness.
That's the only way I am accepting this storyline with the Hope doll. Thomas going years without having his mental illness treated because he's not aware of having one.#BoldandBeautiful
— Tia (@expressrealism) October 22, 2020
Others found the twist highly amusing and heartily approve, in fact, they can’t wait to see how far the powers that be will take things with Thomas and the amazingly life-like mannequin.
I'm looking forward to seeing how this Hope doll storyline plays out. 🤷🏾♂️ I've always gotten a kick out of soap psychos. 😈 Thomas is a good one. #BoldandBeautiful @BandB_CBS
— Wayne Pittman, Jr. 🌊 🌊🐐💪🏿🙋🏿♂️ (@Sony12Play) October 22, 2020
How long until Thomas dresses the doll in the lingerie he bought for Hope for their wedding night? 😂😂😂😂#BoldandBeautiful
— No Seriously Stop (@torymisspelling) October 22, 2020
Another contingent feels the plot development is simply ridiculous. Instagram user lisa_mdavis4 commented, “The Thomas story line is absolutely stupid like come on it’s so far fetched I almost want to stop watching it’s just so stupid makes no sense to me!!!!!” Though The Bold and the Beautiful has certainly had its moments, such as Hope’s head appearing in Liam’s drink in Mexico, Bill’s wailing head on Steffy’s baby, the floating head of Darla, and the ghost in Douglas’ bedroom, many still thought the talking blow-up doll concept was just too much.
I ain’t about to watch this freak show episode with Thomas talking to a Hope doll ✌🏾 #BoldandBeautiful
— #bidenharris2020 (@sharthaqueen) October 22, 2020
All-in-all, the reveal of Thomas peering into the box and seeing a Hope mannequin was laugh out loud funny, and it’s perfect that this is going down in October just as we come up on Halloween because it’s undeniably creepy, but whether it’s a hit or a miss from here on out remains to be seen, and probably will have a lot to do with how far they decide to take things and for how long.
Omg LOL this creepy. I don't even want to even think of what's going to happen with thomas and that Hope doll figure. Now she's talking to him? Ugh nooooo #BoldandBeautiful
— Tyrell Coxson (@CoxsonTyrell) October 22, 2020
I can't get over the Hope doll. It felt like a horror movie. #BoldandBeautiful
— DavidCosloff #SaveDaredevil (@DavidCosloff) October 23, 2020
What was your reaction to Thomas shacking up with a Hope mannequin? Let us know after peeking at 20 (other) crazy things that only happened on soaps in the photo gallery below.