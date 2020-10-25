Howard Wise/JPI

“I’m flashing back this evening,” he wrote.

Lately, Don Diamont has been going through a rough time, one to which any pet parent can relate. He and wife Cindy Ambuehl lost their beloved dog, Tessa, “about a month ago,” he revealed on Instagram on what would have been her 15th birthday. “I was too brokenhearted to post anything.

“She was my birthday present from Cindy and definitely the best birthday present I ever got,” added the actor, who plays Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful. “She was incredibly idiosyncratic, smart, athletic and loved her ball!!!” (You can read that article in full here.)

Thankfully, Diamont’s spirits seem to have been raised by the return of Big Ten football. To celebrate the kickoff of the season, “I’m flashing back this evening to October 3, 2015,” he said, “and [Indiana U’s] fan favorite, Zander Diamont, and his legendary QB record-setting 79-yard TD run against the defending National Champion, Ohio State.”

Diamont’s son, now 25, “blew by current L.A. Charger Joey Bosa and the entire Ohio State defense untouched on his way to the end zone!” exclaimed the soap vet, previously Brad on The Young and the Restless and Carlo on Days of Our Lives. “All current Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott could do was shake his head.

“I was in the stands to see it,” he continued, “and it was one of the proudest moments of my life!”

That Diamont has great relationships with his boys is hardly news — he even wrote a book about it, My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other: (They Only Drive Me Crazy 30% of the Time). He even made clear to Zander on his 25th birthday that he still considered the young man his baby — though “changing your diaper is out of the question!”

