Just last week, The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood announced she is expecting her second child with husband Ethan Ruspoli. The actress, known for her flair and her dance moves on social media, posed in sparkly boots and showed off her bare baby belly in a fun video to share the good news. However, just when you thought the fun was over, Wood surprised everyone with an eye-popping follow-up post!

The actress first posed in a lacy white off the shoulder outfit next to a white horse. She didn’t caption the beautiful shot, she merely used a unicorn emoji, much to the delight of followers.

It turns out that was only a preview of the gorgeous main event photo, which featured Wood fully in the buff on the back of said white horse in a pregnancy shot she teased was fulfilling an item on her personal bucket list. She explained, “Someone asked me on IG live… ‘what’s next on your bucket list?’… well, to answer your question… this. Lol.”

Former The Bold and the Beautiful co-star, Courtney Hope, who is bringing her alter-ego Sally Spectra to sister soap The Young and the Restless, was quick to jump into the comment section to express her love for the stunning photo.

Of course, this all has The Bold and the Beautiful fans wondering if Wood’s pregnancy will be written into Steffy’s storyline. Will Kelly be getting a new little brother or sister as Steffy hoped for when she adopted Phoebe/Beth? If so, Will Dr. Feelgood, aka, Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan be the baby daddy? As our readers know, we’ve seen some clues that Finn may have a dark side, so that could be concerning if Steffy ends up having his baby, but if we’re certain of anything it’s that Liam will be there to ride to the rescue… maybe even on a white horse. Anything’s possible.

Would you like to see a Steffy pregnancy onscreen? See other beautiful photos of Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester in the gallery below.