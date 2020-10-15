The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Reveals That She’s Expecting Baby No. 2: ‘Once You Pop, the Fun Don’t Stop!’
In a hella creative Instagram post, the Emmy winner shared her good news.
Leave it to Jacqueline MacInnes Wood to find the cleverest way possible to tell the world that she’s pregnant. In an Instagram video posted on October 15, the actress — Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, as if you didn’t know — strolls into her kitchen wearing a tracksuit and carrying a pair of amazing, sparkly boots. She then shrugs, tosses one of the boots in the air, kicks up her leg, and when the footwear lands in place, kaboom! She’s transformed into the glamourpuss we all know and love — and rocking a belly-baring top that reveals her… well, her great expectations!
“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop!” ” she captioned the clip. “Round 2 — lego!”
Twenty-three weeks along, according to her post, Wood and husband Elan Ruspoli already have an almost-2-year-old son, Rise Harlen, whose adorable mug is more than familiar to her social-media followers. “My world,” she called the photogenic tot on National Son Day last month.
There has been no word yet as to how or even whether the leading lady’s pregnancy will be worked into The Bold and the Beautiful. Though Steffy recently began a new relationship with hot doc Finn — oh, and became a drug addict and recovered in record time — the couple is hardly at the “Let’s start a family” phase of their romance. So it may well be big purses and potted plants for Kelly’s mom for the next few months.
Speaking of Wood, she and her latest on-screen love interest, Tanner Novlan, recently participated in an Instagram live chat, during which she jokingly complained that while Steffy’s no longer flying solo, she isn’t really seeing all that much action. For instance, when their characters shared a momentous kiss, Novlan got to pucker up to wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin), who stood in for Wood. Wood, meanwhile, was left to “make out with a mannequin!” (You can read all about their Q&A here.)
