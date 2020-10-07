Image: Jeff Elson/Remax

The Bold and the Beautiful actress’ adorable treehouse abode is on the market.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, whose onscreen character Steffy is off in rehab after her intense addiction storyline, and her husband, Ethan Ruspoli, have remodeled their beautiful 1,700 square foot ‘treehouse’ home in the Hollywood Hills and have listed it for sale. Purchased in 2016 for $1.48 million, the new price tag now comes in at $2.1 million.

The home, which has three bedrooms and three baths, is in the contemporary style with a concrete and wood exterior and is perched in the hillside looking out over the canyon through the expansive glass windows.

The inside is open concept living room, kitchen, and dining room done up bright and white with pops of color provided via artwork hanging on the walls. The kitchen countertops and island are marble, there is hardwood flooring throughout, and the bathrooms boast designer finishes. A media room and office are among the extra living spaces.

The Hollywood Hills home’s outside space looks casual and cozy, especially at night, and includes an outdoor lounge on the balcony complete with a sauna, waterfall, and a fire feature.

Take a look through the gallery of photos from Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s home for sale below and let us know what you’re hoping to see next for her character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Are you ready for Steffy to take down the Liam portrait and move on?

