Finally, the good news we could all use these days!

It was only a few short days ago that we told you about The Bold and the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown (ex-Sheila) going through the kind of nightmare all pet owners fear: Her beloved pooch, Nahla, had been attacked by coyotes and left fighting for her life! At the time, the actress — who first introduced us to ubervillain Sheila during her run on The Young and the Restless — asked fans to keep Nahla in their thoughts, adding, “I do believe in the power of prayer.”

Well, whether because of the expert care Nahla received or the positive vibes people sent her way, a thrilled Brown was able to pass on some very good news Saturday afternoon. “Just picked up my baby girl Nahla from the hospital,” the soap vet reported. “She’s beat-up really bad, but the doctor said she’s one heck of a fighter!”

Making sure to give credit where credit’s do, she thanked her social-media followers for “all of your prayers and good wishes.” Accompanying the update was a photograph of Nahla, her body wrapped in bandages and her head coned, presumably to prevent her from chewing at the itchy stitches.

This was the third bit of good news Brown was able to share over the past month or so. A few days earlier, she’d posted a picture of herself and daughter Alexes Marie on their way to try on wedding dresses for her upcoming wedding. Only a few weeks earlier, Alexes’ beau Justin had proposed, much to her mom’s delight. For those keeping track, that means the family is in the midst of planning two weddings, given that Alexes’ brother, Nicholas, also got engaged this summer!

As any pet parent will tell you, the thought of losing a family member is downright terrifying. So we're happy to learn that Nahla is doing better and look forward to hearing that she's fully recovered.