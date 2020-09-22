Image: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold and Beautiful character has some soap karma coming his way.

Bold and Beautiful’s Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has been flip-flopping between Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) from the time he arrived in Los Angeles ten years ago. He’s had a good run, but let’s be honest, we’ve all been waiting for him to get a taste of his own medicine. Fans have long anticipated the day that Liam would be the one left out in the cold, and recent plot developments hint that that day may be coming soon.

Last week on Bold and Beautiful, Thomas read Liam for filth over his treatment of Steffy and Hope in some incredibly satisfying scenes that had him hollering at Spencer to leave his sister Steffy alone and let her move on with her heartthrob of a doctor, John ‘Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Regardless of Thomas turning on a dime, as he had previously manipulated and agitated for a Steffy and Liam reunion, we were cheering him on.

Liam pushed his theory that Finn couldn’t be objective about Steffy’s care (which reeks of jealousy) while discussing it with Hope, then rudely walked out when she too expressed her happiness that Steffy might be moving on. He’s got it coming I tell ya’!

Cut to Liam finding Steffy passed out on painkillers and confronting her. Sure he was correct in his evaluation of the situation, but we couldn’t help but love it when she positively unloaded on him and ordered him out of her house. It was soap gold when she barked, “Are you still here?” It was amazing to see her unleash on him after all the years of civility.

That face you make when you’ve absolutely, positively, had enough of Liam’s s**t. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KovrTt0qfO — BigBoss (@News_Dr252) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, down at the cabin, Hope found she was on the same page with none other than Liam’s nemesis, after Thomas stopped in on his redemption tour. Hope and Thomas bonded over Douglas before moving on to dish on Liam’s inappropriate interest in Steffy’s love life. Both agreed it was none of his business.

With Steffy kissing Finn, and Hope’s eyes opening up to the reality that Liam will never be completely focused on her and forgiving Thomas, could it be possible that Liam will finally get what he deserves? Of course we our favorite waffler deep down, but a scenario where Steffy’s with Finn, Hope’s with Thomas, and Liam all alone has been a long time coming – we’d love to see it!

You k is what needs to happen to Liam? He needs to lose both women for good. I can’t stand this storyline. I hope ‘Finn’ gets Steffy to take that stupid picture down. Oh geez, I am way too invested in this! 😂 — Darlene (@iamyandrdar) September 22, 2020

Do you think Liam deserves some soap karma? Could you ship Thomas with Hope?