Bold and Beautiful co-stars have some fun on set.

The Bold and the Beautiful actor Matthew Atkinson, who plays nefarious, but possibly about to be redeemed, Thomas Forrester on the CBS soap opera took to social media to share a fun behind-the-scenes photo of him and co-star Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) goofing around between takes. Atkinson and Noelle can be seen on the set of Hope and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) cabin living room, with arms extended in a ‘stay away’ pose, and wearing face coverings, about which the actor made puns (see his post below).

Atkinson went on to mock his own attempts at being funny and shared a quote, “Ump? Those feel like a strike out…so here’s a quote: ‘Today will be great. No matter how I feel I will dress up, show up, and never give up.’ –Snoopy.”

Noelle hopped into the comments to respond, “Punny…” and Bold and Beautiful co-star Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) wasn’t far behind. She added, “Gah I love a dumb pun.”

Atkinson seems to be having a good time with the role of Thomas and teased Scott Clifton in his Instagram story by saying, “I love scenes where Thomas gets to lay into Liam.” We love them too!

With Bold and Beautiful spoilers hinting that Thomas will be working with Hope and trying to make amends, we’re wondering if the soap will dare to pair the two eventually – after all, they are co-parenting Douglas (Henry Samiri) together so well. As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) seems to be getting hot and heavy with newcomer Finn (Tanner Novlan), that would leave Liam out in the cold – a place some viewers believe he deserves to wind up. What do you think?

Could you ship Thomas and Hope? Browse through our Thomas Forrester photo gallery below